CAPE MAY - Another name was added July 25 to the Lost Fisherman’s Memorial, on Missouri Avenue, in Cape May.
Aaron Greenberg, who grew up in Avalon and lived in Middle Township, joined the granite memorial, where families and friends of loved ones lost at sea can come and remember amidst the Cape May Harbor’s rolling waves.
Greenberg, 45, who loved the water along with his father and two older brothers, was lost at sea when an overturned 32-foot fishing vessel was discovered near Cape May Dec. 3, 2020.
According to a release issued at the time (https://bit.ly/36XRxX8), U.S. Coast Guard crews searched for more than 30 hours and over 700 square miles for the missing man before calling off the search.
The memorial, built in 1988, shows a fisherman’s wife comforting her two children, facing the Delaware Bay and harbor. The first name listed on the memorial dates to 1897.
“He (Greenberg) loved the water,” said best friend Ken Sweatlock, who helped organize the event with his wife, Danielle, and Greenberg’s family and friends. “Fishing, sport fishing, was his life. He worked hard, won tournaments all over the East Coast and in other countries. He was lobstering and conching when he died.”
Morgan Rinker, Greenberg’s stepfather, who was at the memorial service, said, “Aaron was officially called a hero by the Coast Guard for saving the life of the captain. He kicked out the windows underwater to save the captain of the boat. The captain called for help on his cell phone, but by that time, Aaron was under the 47-degree water. He was never found.”
Greenberg’s mother, Becky Rinker, arranged for a 3-foot, biodegradable wreath made of unleavened bread, 140 red roses, and a part of their southern magnolia tree to be dropped by his brother at the site where her son drowned.
Sweatlock described his friend as “very loyal, hardworking” and not one to “sit still. He was a redhead, always energetic and on the go. If you needed help, he was the first to be there.”
Greenberg has a daughter, Kailey Greenberg, 7, with his girlfriend, Kim Wolfe. Morgan Rinker said the captain on the downed boat told him that his stepson’s last words were that “he was doing this (the fishing) for his daughter, who he really loved.”
“He loved people,” Sweatlock said. “His phone was always at 3% battery because he was always talking on it. He was very outgoing.”
Greenberg also loved music, according to Sweatlock, and would play hand drums and listen to reggae.
“He loved the fun and sun, the laid-back atmosphere,” his friend said.
Sweatlock's wife, who spent 12 years in the Coast Guard stationed in Cape May, said she wanted to help with the memorial and had many contacts from her time in the area to help. The family held a life celebration after the memorial ceremony.
“He was lost at sea, he is a local boy, we need to say his name,” she said.
Rinker read a short prayer in Greenberg’s memory, “I pray that I may live to fish until my dying day, and when it comes to my last cast, I then most humbly pray, when in the Lord’s great landing net and peacefully asleep, that in His mercy I be judged big enough to keep.”
Kevin Vreize, of Villas, conducted a conch-horn ceremony in Greenberg’s honor before the memorial service. He blew his conch in all four directions in a traditional ceremony of blessing to bring the 50 or so people in attendance together.
“Every sunset is the promise of a new dawn, a celebration of Aaron transitioning to another world,” Vreize said, explaining the blessing. “We also praise God for this glorious day. Finally, until we meet again, we share a great thank you. Aloha, Aaron.”
