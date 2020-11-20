To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - COVID-19's fall resurgence has arrived, which is why Dr. Azizeh Salloum, chief medical officer, CompleteCare Health Network, Nov. 19 urged Cape May County Chamber of Commerce members and the public to "focus on facts" as infections increase.
Salloum was the guest speaker at the November chamber meeting, where she presented myths about the novel coronavirus to debunk falsehoods before answering questions. She stressed that obtaining reliable information from trusted news and medical sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will help dwindle spurious information. She advocated for discussions with health care providers if more questions persist.
"I actually love when patients ask me about questions that they've heard from their family," Salloum said. "Anybody in medicine will tell you that we love getting questions about COVID-19."
Salloum's presentation listed several myths about the disease, some of which involve a potential cure and treatments. Some of the myths listed included a known cure, which Salloum demystified, adding that the medical field is working to examine potential vaccines and drug concoctions to lessen the disease’s severity in severely ill patients.
Other myths about treatment include the belief that flu and pneumonia vaccines protect against the disease; although false, physicians urge anyone 6 months or older to get vaccinated for influzena.
More myths the doctor debunked included abnormal treatments, such as consuming loads of garlic, alcohol, and injecting disinfectants, all of which, Salloum said, are false.
Other myths claimed how the virus spreads, such as being transmitted through 5G mobile networks, which, Salloum said, is also untrue.
"The COVID-19 virus has been spreading in many countries that lack the 5G mobile network, so that's a myth," she said, adding the virus can’t be transmitted through mobile networks and radio waves.
The doctor repeatedly mentioned tips from health guidelines, including practicing social distancing, wearing a mask, avoiding crowded areas, and that holiday travel should be avoided this year.
After the presentation, questions were prevalent, some of which involved the virus's resurgence potentially yielding stricter restrictions from spring and more economic pain to an already hurting small business community.
One question about COVID-19's continued economic impact came from Vicki Clark, president, Cape May County Chamber of Commerce, who was curious about how the fall resurgence could make restaurants, in particular, face a steeper hill to recovery with boundaries to indoor service.
"We've seen some new restrictions come out from the governor's office," Clark said, referencing Gov. Phil Murphy's 10 p.m. curfew to indoor dining. “I would be interested in your perspective about restrictions on restaurants."
"Limited capacity is actually a good thing because what studies have shown is that keeping your 6-foot distance is what's really helping decrease the spread of this virus," Salloum replied, explaining how separating tables differ between bar and dining areas. "Unfortunately, with some businesses, you don't have that capacity. It's the way the infrastructure is, including with bars. No one really sits next to somebody 6 feet apart to have a drink."
"It's about being able to socially isolate, as long as your 6 feet apart, which is the main focus," she added.
Clark replied with a question about plexiglass use in restaurants, with Salloum replying that using the material presents challenges because it needs to be properly sanitized after use.
Salloum followed those remarks with perspectives on vaccine production. Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna sparked recent headlines for reporting over 90% effective rates with their vaccines, based on Phase 3 clinical trial data.
AstraZeneca, another drug company producing a vaccine, partnering with Oxford University, reported a strong immune response in older populations. Johnson & Johnson also reported that it should have enough data from its Phase 3 trial by February to seek approval.
Pfizer announced Nov. 20 that it submitted its data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval.
Regarding skeptics about a potential vaccine's safety because it's short production timeframe, Salloum ensured, "It’s not the science that's being rushed," explaining the process pharmaceutical companies must take to earn approval for each trial's process and how that process is being streamlined.
"We have to trust the fact that the scientists are doing what they need to do," she added.
Salloum's presentation is available on the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page (https://bit.ly/3nKvlpU).
