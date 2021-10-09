COURT HOUSE - The county announced that a 58-year-old Lower Township man died from the coronavirus this week.
“A thought of comfort and condolences to the grieving family,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson.
According to the county's weekly Covid report, Cape May County has recorded 11,870 Covid cases during the pandemic, 11,222 of which are now off quarantine.
Cape May County's Department of Health vaccination program continues to grow, with a vaccination rate of 65.2% fully vaccinated residents and 72.2% having at least one dose, Oct. 7. This equates to 60,092 people fully vaccinated and 66,689 receiving one dose.
The number of fully vaccinated people in Cape May County increased by 1,910 first-dose vaccines over the past week. The numbers of fully vaccinated residents jumped nearly 4% over the past seven days, with an increase of 2,163 fully vaccinated residents to date. The positive test rate is down .25% over last week, at 6.17%. The Cape May County Department of Health has administered 22,121 vaccines to date.
The county's transmission rate remains under 1.0, at .97, indicating a slower spread of the virus. The county is rated as having a medium-average vulnerability rate, based on age, population, and other socio-economic factors, indicating that Cape May County ranks favorable in responding to and recovering from a Covid outbreak, per the New Jersey Vaccine and Risk Tracker.
Cape May County is approaching the governor's goal of 70% of residents vaccinated, with over 65% of all county residents being fully vaccinated so far.
The Department of Health mobile vaccination clinics continue to operate throughout different locations within the county. Vaccinations are available each Wednesday at the Cape May County Health Department, at the Crest Haven Complex, in Court House. The mobile vaccination vehicle is available at the following locations during the upcoming week.
Oct. 12, CMC Commons
3801 Rt. 9 S, Rio Grande, 08242
10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Oct. 13, CMC Department of Health
6 Moore Rd., Court House, 08210
1-5 p.m.
For more information on obtaining the vaccine, quickly and free of charge, go to https://capemaycountynj.gov/226/Health-Department or call (609) 465-1187. More details on daily reported case numbers can be found at https://capemaycountynj.gov/1418/Covid-19-Dashboard.