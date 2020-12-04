To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Dec. 4: Cape May County is encouraging all residents and businesses to utilize remote meeting technology whenever possible.
According to a release, Cape May County, like most parts of the country, has seen a recent rise in COVID-19 cases. Utilizing remote meeting technology can help us to continue to slow the spread and protect our most vulnerable citizens as we await the COVID vaccine.
Continued mask-wearing and social distancing is required if we are to control the spread and keep our medical facilities from being overwhelmed. Using one of the many remote meeting technologies for work meetings or family and friends’ gatherings will help do even more to keep each other safe.
The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 48 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, three of which are associated with Dennis Township long-term care. While Cape May County has recorded 3c063 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 2,408 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, five new out-of-county positive cases are included in the nonresident active cases listed below.
The State of New Jersey Department of Health has indicated that it will finalize its COVID vaccine distribution plans in the coming days. Gov. Murphy has said that health care workers and high-risk individuals should be getting the vaccine very soon, and he believes that everyone in the state should have access to the vaccine by April or May. The Cape May County Department of Health and Office of Emergency Management are working closely with state agencies to ensure that Cape May County is prepared to receive, store and distribute the vaccine when it becomes available.