234194366_1525921664419680_5123897818082641656_n.jpg

Two swimmers were rescued from the waters off Garfield Avenue beach, in Wildwood, near 8 p.m. Aug. 13.

 Courtesy of the Wildwood Fire Department

WILDWOOD - The Wildwood Fire Department's Squad 3 and North Wildwood Fire Department's Ladder 2 (A Platoon) were dispatched to Garfield Avenue and the beach, at around 8 p.m. Aug. 13, for a water rescue assignment.  

According to the Wildwood Fire Department Facebook page, also responding were the Wildwood Beach Patrol, Wildwood Police Department and North Wildwood Beach Patrol.  

Upon the arrival of responding units, two victims were spotted approximately 100 yards off the beach. Wildwood Beach Patrol rescue swimmers entered the water and reached both victims. The victims were brought to the beach, evaluated, and did not require any treatment or transport. 

