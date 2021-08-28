TRENTON - The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) Aug. 19 published its first set of rules for the new industry that will emerge to service a projected billion-dollar business sector.
The regulations are far from complete. The commission maintains that it dealt first with the issues that would help the new industry get off the ground.
The rules announced this month focus on the requirements for owning and operating a cannabis business, set the state’s diversity priorities in the ownership ranks, and help start what must come first - cultivation.
Voters approved the legalization of cannabis in November 2020. By February, three cannabis bills were enacted and signed into law. Part of what that flurry of legislation did was establish the CRC, with an Aug. 21 deadline for initial regulations.
The regulations provide the broad outlines of the new industry.
Equity
The CRC's goals for diversity and inclusion are supported by a set of application priorities explained in the regulations. Priority will be given to minority, women and disabled veteran-owned businesses. There will be a bias for New Jersey-owned businesses, a corrective from the state’s experience with medical marijuana dispensaries, where many are owned by out-of-state companies.
Applications will also receive priority if the applicant lives or will operate the business from a designated impact zone or economically disadvantaged area. Impact zones are municipalities with high unemployment rates or “high numbers of crime or arrests for marijuana.” The zones must also meet population thresholds.
There will also be flexible requirements for microbusinesses, defined as 10 or fewer employees, that will operate under conditional licenses until they achieve levels allowing transfer to regular annual licenses.
While criminal background checks will be done, arrests for marijuana possession and certain other crimes may not be disqualifying.
In short, many companies, like the established out-of-state firms that have spearheaded the state’s medical marijuana program since 2010, will have a lower priority in the application process for recreational cannabis.
Safety
The CRC promulgated a series of rules meant to improve safety in the new industry, including restrictions on advertising in ways that might promote underage use, requirements for neighborhood involvement and complaint resolution, warning labels about potential health risks, childproof packaging, and restrictions on additives.
One of the oddities of the state legalization process is that the federal government still maintains marijuana as a schedule I drug under the Controlled Substance Act, meaning the federal position is that cannabis products have “no acceptable medical use and have a high potential for abuse.” The CRC’s safety rules emanate from a different position.
Other Aspects of the New Rules
The new regulations set a cap on 37 cultivators, with an intent to begin licensing businesses by February 2022.
The rules lay out an annual licensing process, with provisions for limited conditional licenses. They also provide a pathway for microbusinesses to grow into standard annual licensed organizations. A fee program is tied to size.
The regulations also speak to monitoring and enforcement actions, along with defining an appeal process.
Municipalities will be given some leeway in governing the presence and operation of cannabis businesses within their boundaries.
Only businesses with municipal support will be successful in the licensing process. Zoning regulations will need to be met by such businesses. Municipalities will be allowed to set hours of operation for the businesses and can determine the number and type of licenses that will operate in their towns.
The CRC provides 160 pages of the new regulations (https://bit.ly/3mFG9YK), along with a nine-page summary document (https://bit.ly/3ykyvp3).
