COURT HOUSE - Nov. 14: The Cape May County Department of Health is reporting 62 new positive cases among county residents, 15 of which are associated with long-term care in Dennis Township and Ocean City.
According to a release, currently, 1,432 county residents are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of two residents, a 96-year-old woman and a 95-year-old man, both from Ocean City.
“Wishing the families peace and comfort during this hard time,” stated Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton.
Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection, in Cape May County, is now 2,105, including 98 deaths.