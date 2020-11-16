Get ‘The Wrap’ in your inbox every Monday by signing up at https://bit.ly/HeraldWrap.
Nov. 9-15
Pandemic’s Surge Continues
The story of the week is the continued surge in new COVID-19 cases beyond levels the county has seen. A look at the numbers proves the point.
This past week, the county reported 305 new confirmed cases, 293 among county residents and 12 involving non-residents. The 293 resident cases for the seven days are more than the county reported for May. The same holds for June, July, August, and September. On one day this week, the daily report showed 62 new COVID-19 infections confirmed.
Throughout South Jersey, hospitals have seen a rising number of COVID-19 patients. Shore Medical Center, in Somers Point, is still maintaining a no-visitor policy due to the level of community spread.
Cape Regional Medical System (CRMC), as of Nov. 15, has not found it necessary to follow suit, but they instituted strict visitor guidelines and visitors are not allowed for COVID-19 patients.
As of Oct. 23, CRMC had one COVID-19 patient. They had seven Nov. 9, two of whom required critical care. The number of patients and visitor policies can change rapidly in response to the spread of the virus.
The county Health Department dashboard shows that the largest age category for total confirmed cases is 18 to 40 years old. There is no data provided on the most recent cases by themselves, but a spokesperson said that the age of those being infected is “all over the board.”
New cases are no longer predominately among a younger demographic less likely to suffer severe complications. This week, the county had three new COVID-19-related fatalities.
Through all this, the county’s schools are working hard to prevent in-school transmission of the disease. Some of theschool districts increased the amount of in-person instruction. While things can change quickly, the schools have been largely successful at keeping the virus at bay.
Long-term care facilities stabilized after a string of outbreaks in the spring. However, as of Nov. 15, there are 20 new COVID-19 cases associated with long-term care, in Ocean City, which had no active cases at the beginning of the week.
In response to the rising number of cases, the state authorized local governments to impose a curfew on nonessential businessesshould local leaders feel such an action would be useful.
Restaurants and indoor youth interstate sports games had new restrictions imposed. Bars and restaurants continue to grapple with processes for maintaining safe environments and seem to be succeeding.
Declining health metrics led to an increase in testing, with Gov. Phil Murphy encouraging individuals to make use of the state’s testing capability.
The travel advisory listing states and territories from which visitors and returning New Jerseyans are required to quarantine grew. It lists 43 of the 50 states, along with the jurisdictions of Guam and Puerto Rico.
County, Municipal Projects Advance
Middle Township’s Planning Board held an in-person public hearing on its 10-year master plan reexamination report. By using the Performance Arts Center’s large auditorium, the board felt safe social distancing could be maintained.
Upper Township moved forward with a $1.9 million bond issue to support a variety of capital improvements.
Following an October meeting of the Upper Township Committee in which a large number of citizens voiced concern over the conduct of certain local officials, a resolution was read into the record Nov. 9, reaffirming the municipality’s commitment to civil rights and anti-harassment policies.
Upper Township Committee also selected Kimberly Hayes to fill the unexpired term of Hobart "Hobie" Young after hesupposedly resigned over sexually suggestive posts on social media involving Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Cape May County is calling for public involvement in its new Hazard Mitigation Plan, asking residents to respond to a citizen survey available online.
Freeholders also heard from state officials seeking to encourage greater use of shared services for the 2021 funding cycle.
North Wildwood officials introduced an ordinance extending the time limit for outside music at local bars from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. to aid local businesses.
With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Murphy’s signature on the state’s new law banning single-use plastic bags seems to have generated little attention in the county.
Wildwood is seeking public input on proposed upgrades to Maxwell Field.
The state announced an additional $60 million in emergency funding for small business grants.
Election Issues Require Resolution
Not all local election issues were resolved. In West Wildwood, the three members of the governing body who appear to have lost their seats in the Nov. 3 voting asked the courts to order a recount. This action was taken after the three voted to extend the contract of the borough’s police chief rather than leave the issue for a new slate of commissioners.
Voter turnout in the general election was expected to be high and it was, with over 77% of registered voters casting ballots. County voters supported marijuana legalization and are waiting for the accompanying legislation needed to allow its regulated sale. While most municipal races went well for incumbents, that was not the case in Cape May or West Wildwood.
And…
A Court House native, Joseph Giannattasio was sworn in as district commodore for the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s District Five Northern Region. The auxiliary’s primary mission is to promote recreational boater safety.