COURT HOUSE - “Currently, we have not seen health care workers leaving due to vaccination or testing requirements,” read a statement from Cape Regional Health System (CRHS).
With concern mounting that the state’s vaccine mandate for health care workers will disrupt already stressed personnel levels at hospitals and other medical care venues, Cape May County’s only hospital is not experiencing staffing issues over vaccination rules.
“For those of our team members who have not been vaccinated, the alternative is to undergo a weekly Covid test,” the hospital’s statement added.
This does not mean that Cape Regional is not without personnel shortages.
“The overall shortage of workers in the community has caused shortages at Cape Regional Health System at all levels. We continue to make every effort to recruit qualified individuals to fit these open positions. We are very proud of our outstanding team members and the outstanding work that they provide.”
CRHS reported 14 Covid positive patients, as of Sept. 20, five of whom are in intensive care. Effective Aug. 21, the hospital instituted a restricted visitor policy that is subject to change and available on the hospital's website.