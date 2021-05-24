SEA ISLE CITY - Ahead of the tourism season's start, Sea Isle City announced its planned beach coverage:
Beaches with Lifeguards coverage during Memorial Day weekend (May 29, 30 & 31):
40th Street, 59th Street, 64th Street (mid-block), 75th Street and 86th Street (mid-block).
Beaches with Lifeguards coverage Daily starting June 5:
34th Street, 40th Street, 43rd Street, 51st Street, 59th Street, 64th Street (mid-block), 75th Street, 81st Street and 86th Street (mid-block).
According to a release, lifeguards will not be on duty on any beaches June 1-4.
Lifeguards will be in attendance from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, unless otherwise indicated. However, there will be limited lifeguard coverage at the start of the summer season.
Beach Patrol coverage will increase as the summer season progresses.
Visit www.sicbp.com for a complete list of protected beaches throughout the 2021 summer season, as well as beach designations and important safety information.