Sept. 14-20:
COVID-19 Moderates After 2 Days of Double-digit Cases
After two days in which the county reported a combined 25 new cases, positive cases of the virus moderated, ending the week with two new cases Sept. 20.
As noted in the county’s release, “COVID-19 continues to be a part of everyday life.” The temporary spikes almost seem timed to remind us it is still out there.
Since March 18, when the county recorded its first infected individual, 1,289 county residents had confirmed cases, 363 non-residents tested positive, and 90 county deaths were directly attributed to the virus.
This week, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation extending job-related injury benefits, including workman’s compensation, to front line essential workers whose jobs require interaction with the public during the health emergency.
Murphy also approved a “school nurse consultant” position to aid school districts, providing added expertise for school nurses.
In an active week, Murphy also signed legislation to assist long-term care facilities to deal with the impact of COVID-19 and prepare for any future outbreaks.
While there is still no final word on the 2021 budget, which must be adopted by the Legislature before Oct. 1, Murphy will finally get the millionaire’s tax that he pushed for since taking office. The revenue from the tax is a central part of the governor’s budget proposal.
County libraries remain closed for all but curbside pickup, but plans announced this week should mean that capacity limited openings will begin soon.
The state judiciary announced that jury trials would resume the week of Sept. 21 after being suspended for six months.
Environmental Issues Get Attention
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced a dredging project in the Intracoastal Waterway. Dredging equipment is visible from roadways to the west of Stone Harbor. The dredge spoils are also being used in an ongoing marsh restoration and resilience effort.
The Borough of Stone Harbor heard a report from the Coastal Research Center, at Stockton University, concerning ongoing efforts to collect data on nuisance flooding. With low-lying roadways flooding more frequently, the data from distributed water pressure sensors will guide strategies to respond to the increasing threat.
Stone Harbor also discussed the status of a multimillion-dollar project to construct a new stormwater pumping station, at 93rd Street. The project includes associated drainage piping and a forced main that will discharge stormwater into the bay.
Murphy also signed legislation that requires the state Department of Environmental Protection to evaluate the environmental and public health impact of certain facilities on overburdened communities when considering permit applications.
The bill defines overburdened communities as ones in which a significant percentage of residents are low income, minority, or non-English speaking.
People Everywhere
The summer began with uncertainty concerning the number of out-of-county individuals who would visit the shore as they always have or remain secluded elsewhere due to the epidemic. They came.
In Stone Harbor, Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour, speaking of Labor Day weekend, said, “This town could not fit any more people.”
For many local businesses, this was a summer of restrictions and capacity-limited activities. The full impact is not yet known. What is known is a lot of people showed up, many seeing the shore as a good place to wait out the outbreak.
Residents and visitors will have a new attraction as they explore the county’s rich history. The Harriett Tubman Museum officially gained that designation following a ceremony with Murphy this week.
Crime Takes No Vacation
The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, working with local and state law enforcement agencies, announced new action in a case involving the sexual abuse of a minor. Additional charges were brought against two men arrested in 2019, and another individual was charged in the case.
A second report from the prosecutor detailed an investigation of a West Deptford technician already charged with child pornography and child endangerment, in Camden County. The investigation centers on possible similar crimes here.
To combat the county’s existing substance abuse problem, the state Department of Human Services provided a grant to assist with the county’s Peer Support Recovery Center, established through Cape Regional Medical Center.
Lower Township Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot at a Villas motel, resulting in an arrest and the confiscation of guns and drugs.
On the same evening, Middle Township police responded to complaints of suspicious activity, in Burleigh, arresting a 37-year-old man for possession and being under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance.
And…
The county made a last appeal to residents and second homeowners to reply to the 2020 census. Cape May County is, once again, behind all other New Jersey counties in the percentage of households that self-reported.
Cape May established a new position for a historic preservation compliance officer to strengthen the city’s oversight of its preservation guidelines, especially in its national landmark status historic district.
After nine months of executive sessions concerning a new contract for Cape May Police Chief Anthony Marino, Cape May City Council adopted a resolution approving a new contract.
Wildwood Crest announced a second public meeting Sept. 23 to discuss plans for the development of its business district.
Cape Regional Medical Center was included in the state’s maternity care report card and the Leapfrog group’s semiannual report on hospital safety. Scores and reports are available through links in the Herald article.
The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce held a virtual session with Freeholder Will Morey on the county’s 15-year capital program for the replacement and restoration of critical bridge infrastructure across the county