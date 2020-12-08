MAYS LANDING - Atlantic City Electric is currently rebuilding a critical transmission line running through Middle and Dennis townships to improve reliability for Cape May County customers.
According to a release, the project includes replacing existing utility poles with new, stronger wood poles and modern equipment that will improve the resiliency of the local energy grid.
To safely perform this work, one lane will be closed on Route 9, between Sea Isle Boulevard and Avalon Boulevard, in Cape May County, from about 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, resulting in potential traffic delays. The company expects to complete construction along this portion of Route 9 by April 2021.
The upgraded transmission line will follow the same route as the existing transmission line along Route 9, from Sea Isle Boulevard to Avalon Boulevard. While most of the transmission line will be comprised of new wood poles, a few state-of-the-art steel utility poles will be installed in locations near the intersections of Route 83 and Avalon Boulevard. These infrastructure upgrades, along with enhanced tree-trimming and vegetation management, will strengthen the region’s energy grid and will lead to fewer storm-related outages and better reliability for customers.
Atlantic City Electric is committed to minimizing potential impacts on local traffic, businesses and the community, and appreciates the cooperation and understanding of local residents as it continues to perform this important reliability enhancement work.
For additional information on reliability projects, visit atlanticcityelectric.com/reliability.