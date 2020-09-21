OCEAN CITY - The Cape May County Fare Free Department has started its long-anticipated "On-demand" rider program that expands its existing transportation services.
According to a release, the service is being tested in Ocean City and is currently available Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for residents over 18 years of age.
The "On-demand" program is an Uber-style service that will take riders to and from doctor appointments, shopping trips, and other transportation needs provided to Fare Free Transportation clients. This service is in addition to the transportation programs already in existence.
Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, liaison to Fare Free Transportation, explained, "We were looking for ways in which to provide eligible residents with a service that would meet their transportation needs when they needed it. The existing service often required a three-day scheduling period, and while that has been successful, many users found themselves in need of same-day transportation services. The 'On-demand' system will allow for those who require same-day service to schedule it through the downloadable app or call the office."
After some software issues, driver shortages and COVID, the new program is operating on a pilot program and available to Ocean City residents. To schedule a ride, users can download the free app, "CMCOnDemand" and schedule a ride.
Users can track the driver and know the arrival time. This service is safe and eliminates wait time.
"Today's technology has allowed us to better serve the residents of Cape May County and help to increase our ridership. It was important for Fare Free Transportation services to remain relevant and keep up with the fast-paced world we live in. I commend Dan Mulraney, department director, and his staff for their persistence and forward-thinking. This is the wave of the future and we are ready to serve our residents", Hayes added.
Residents who need more information regarding the "CMCOnDemand" App or want to schedule via the telephone can call (609) 889-3700.