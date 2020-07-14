OCEAN CITY - COVID-19's outbreak is halting Manco & Manco's Ocean City operations, but not for financial reasons.
The pizzeria announced through social media July 13 that it will close its boardwalk restaurants July 14 after three staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, adding that the employees are self-quarantining for 14 days. In a post to their Facebook page, the restaurant added that two of the three staff members who tested positive are asymptomatic.
Additionally, the restaurants will reopen July 15 after being sanitized by BioBlast Inc. Their Somers Point location, at 19 Bethel Rd., in Atlantic County, is unaffected by the outbreak and will remain open for takeout only, the restaurant stated.
"We want the public, as well as our customers, to be able to make an educated decision and have all of the facts before ordering your favorite pizza," Manco & Manco's post read. "The safety of our staff and our loyal customers is paramount. We thank you for your patronage."