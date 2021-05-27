OC Beach Patrol Stand.jpg
OCEAN CITY - The Ocean City Beach Patrol will be guarding the following beaches for the 2021 Memorial Day weekend. Beaches are guarded from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

According to a release, beginning May 29 and continuing daily throughout the summer of 2021, the following beaches will be guarded:

  • St. Charles Place
  • Brighton Place
  • Eighth Street
  • Ninth Street
  • 10th Street          
  • 11th Street
  • 12th Street
  • 26th Street
  • 34th Street
  • 58th Street        

Additional beaches will be added each Saturday in June until the beach patrol reaches full staffing.

The Ocean City Beach Patrol strongly urges bathers to swim only at guarded beaches. Those with questions can call 609-525-9200. For information on guarded beaches, visit www.ocnj.us/ocbp.

