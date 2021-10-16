NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON - One month after Sylvester’s Fish Market and Restaurant closed in Avalon, another borough restaurant and fish market is closing, with a liquidation sale scheduled Oct. 28-30.  

Tonio's Pizzeria and Seafood Shack will convert to a subdivision approved at an October Avalon Planning and Zoning Board meeting. Three duplexes are planned. 

The pizzeria has been operating in Avalon since 1993, with the sister seafood shack opening about 10 years after it. Owner and Chef Tonio Galdi built the building that houses the seafood shack, at 2475 Ocean Dr. 

In a Facebook announcement of the closing, Galdi said that he and his wife, Kim, will be headed for the Florida Keys, where they will continue “to pursue our passion.” The couple has Tonio’s Seafood Shack and Tiki Bar in Summerland Key, Florida. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments