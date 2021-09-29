COURT HOUSE - The largest owl in the World has landed in Cape May County.
According to a county release, the Cape May County Zoo announced the arrival of a breeding pair of Eurasian eagle owls, which originate from the woodlands, deserts and mountainous regions of Northern Africa, Asia and Europe. With a wingspan over 6 feet, they are the largest owl in the World.
The zoo's pair consists of 4-year-old "Quasimodo," a male, and 12-year-old "Esmerelda," a female. They came from Miller Park Zoo, in Bloomington, Illinois. While they have successfully nested in the past, they haven’t yet had a fertile egg.
Cape May County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes stated, "We are always excited to get new species at our zoo, and this pair of eagle owls is no exception. Our veterinarians are well equipped to breed this amazing pair of owls. We hope that they have better luck in breeding at their new home here, in Cape May County."
The new pair of eagle owls can be found along the African Savanna Bridge and can be viewed daily, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Cape May County Zoo is currently open daily from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The park is open daily, from 7 a.m. until dusk.