AVALON – The coronavirus has impacted lifeguards across New Jersey, and has now reached a group of guards in Avalon.
According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, about 25 Avalon lifeguards are self-quarantining after one tested positive for COVID-19 following a house party held at a Stone Harbor home. The home is reportedly shared by several guards.
The quarantine prompted Avalon to hire 10 new guards to prevent staffing gaps, as the summer tourism season continues at the Jersey Shore.
Read full story here.