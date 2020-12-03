Cape Regional Medical Center - File Photo

Cape Regional Medical Center, in Court House. 

COURT HOUSE – As of Dec. 1, Cape Regional Medical Center (CRMC) had 16 COVID-19 patients, with nine requiring intensive care and two on ventilators.

The total number of patients is fewer than it was one week ago; however, the number receiving intensive care doubled. CRMC Nov. 24 had 21 COVID-19 patients, with four in the intensive care unit (ICU) and two on ventilators.

The burden on CRMC grew since the end of October, when it reported three COVID-19 patients, one of whom was in the ICU.

The growth of community spread of the virus in the county led CRMC to institute a no-visitor policy to protect patients and staff. There are some exceptions to the policy. Interested individuals should check the CRMC website for the latest visitor rules (caperegional.com/for-visitors).

CRMC remains open for a full range of health care, with protocols in place for safety.

