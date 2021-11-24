cfa

Chick-fil-A will not occupy an old Verizon Store in Court House.

COURT HOUSE - County residents have taken to social media and the Herald’s Spout Off section recently to announce the arrival of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Court House. The posts even had a specific location identified – the former Verizon store at the end of the HomeGoods parking lot and across from Cape Regional Medical Center. However, it’s not happening. 

According to Middle Township Deputy Business Administrator Suzanne Schumann, the location will house a chicken venue, but it will be a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, not a Chick-fil-A.  

A check of the Chick-fil-A company listings of planned new locations confirms no new outlet is heading here anytime soon. 

Those wanting a chicken sandwich may end up getting it Louisiana-style. 

