AVALON - At approximately 7:13 a.m. Dec. 31, the Avalon Police Department received a report of an unconscious man in the surf, at 80th Street.  

According to a release, responding units determined the man, a 21-year-old Coatsville, Pennsylvania, resident, was dead for several hours. A preliminary investigation didn’t suggest any foul play.  

As of Dec. 31, the incident remained under investigation by the Avalon Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.  

Anyone with information is urged to call Avalon police detectives, at 609-967-3411, or the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, at 609-967-1135. 

