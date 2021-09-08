Ocean City Beach Patrol Stand, Boat - Shutterstock
OCEAN CITY - The Ocean City Beach Patrol announced that the following beaches will remain guarded through Sept. 12.

According to a municipal release, beaches will be guarded from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends and holidays, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

  • St. Charles Place
  • Eighth Street 
  • Ninth Street 
  • 11th Street                     
  • 12th Street  
  • 34th Street 
  • 58th Street                       

The Ocean City Beach Patrol strongly urges bathers to swim only at guarded beaches. Those with questions can call 609-525-9200. 

For information on guarded beaches, visit ocnj.us/ocbp

