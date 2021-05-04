cmc logo

NORTH CAPE MAY - The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) announced May 3 that its North Cape May facility is closed due to an employee testing positive for Covid.

According to a release, the facility is scheduled to reopen May 7.

The employee who tested positive was last in the agency April 28.

The public is reminded that the MVC offers over 75% of transactions online, at NJMVC.gov. There are nearly 30 online services available at the website, including most renewals for licenses and registrations.

Before scheduling an appointment, customers should first check to see if their transaction can be completed online and skip the trip to an MVC agency.

