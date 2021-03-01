COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Zoo announced the arrival of “Lydia,” a one-and-a-half-year-old female grant’s zebra.
According to a release, Lydia came to the Cape May County Zoo from the Como Park Zoo, in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and is joining the herd as a mate for “Ziggy,” the lone stallion at the zoo. Lydia will be the fourth female to join the herd, with “Gretta”, “Gracie” and “Zuri."
Zebras do not form permanent herds, but rather loosely associated groups and are social animals, with smaller harems consisting of one stallion, a few mares, and their offspring.
Grant's zebras are the smallest of the seven subspecies of African plains zebra. Habitat loss and civil war have reduced this species historical range, and they are facing population declines. This subspecies represents the zebra form of the Serengeti-Mara ecosystem.
In zoos, Grant's Zebras live around 40 years, and in the wild up to 20 years.
In announcing the arrival of the Grant's zebra, Dr. Alex Ernst, associate veterinarian, stated, “Lydia’s arrival, at the Cape May County Zoo, is part of the Species Survival Program (SSP), and her breeding success will be a small but crucial contribution to the future of her species."
Lydia and the herd are located in the Savanna area of the zoo and can be viewed every day. The Savanna covers approximately 57 acres that is accessible by a raised boardwalk that takes visitors through a forest of native vegetation, with watchable wildlife platforms and educational markers that identify and describe the animals and their behavior.
"Programs, like the Species Survival Program (SSP), that the Cape May County Zoo participates in are designed to optimize genetics through breeding and help ensure that these species won’t be threatened with extinction," Ernst stated.
Grant's zebras can weigh between 485 and 700 pounds, with a shoulder height of 4 to 4 and a half feet. The males, on average, are 10% larger than their female counterparts.
Zebras have excellent eyesight and hearing and can run up to 40 mph. It is believed that they can see in color.
"We welcome the arrival of Lydia to our herd of zebra and look forward to her becoming part of the zoo family. The work our veterinarians and zoo staff do as part of the AZA in the area of the Species Survival Program is remarkable.
"The impact they have made in the worldwide conservation efforts is a huge source of pride for the Board of Commissioners and the residents of Cape May County. Our zoo is an asset to the county, as not only one of our best attractions but as a resource for our children. This is just one of the programs the zoo is involved in," stated County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the Cape May County Park and Zoo.