COURT HOUSE - Nov. 20: The Cape May County Department of Health is reporting 66 new positive cases among county residents, six of which are associated with Ocean City long-term care.
According to a release, currently, 1,581 county residents are now off quarantine.
Additionally, there is one new out-of-county positive case that is included in the non-resident active cases listed below.
Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection, in Cape May County, is now 2,413, including 99 deaths.
**The daily reported total number of positive cases includes results from specimens collected on several dates