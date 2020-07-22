Ørsted Establishes Virtual Port Access Hours for mid-Atlantic Fishing Community

ATLANTIC CITY - With traditional face-to-face meetings and individual forms of contact reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ørsted U.S. Offshore Wind has been offering virtual port hours to answer questions and field comments from the recreational and commercial fishing community about the company’s offshore wind projects in the Mid-Atlantic region.
According to a release, interested parties may reach a member of the Ørsted marine affairs team by calling 1 (213) 458-8466 ID: 5690795#, on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Ørsted has assembled the largest and most proactive marine affairs team of any offshore wind developer in the U.S. The company seeks to minimize disruption of fishing activities during all phases of development while focusing on access and safe navigation for vessels during wind farm operations.
“We understand that nothing beats the in-person connectivity we have enjoyed on the docks, but we hope that establishing a dedicated phone line with regularly scheduled calls will keep our ongoing conversations as productive as they have been,” stated Elizabeth Kretovic, Mid-Atlantic Marine Affairs Manager. “As we make progress on our Mid-Atlantic projects communication is key – we are committed to having open and honest dialogue with the recreational and commercial fishing communities.”
Ørsted will also be available for one-on-one appointments via telephone and remains available anytime for ad hoc engagement. For more information, please reach out to Kara Gross, Mid-Atlantic Fisheries liaison, at KARGR@orsted.com or (857) 330-7699.
Recreational and commercial fishers are also invited to participate in Ørsted’ s outreach survey for a better understanding of their interest in the offshore wind industry and how Ørsted can improve stakeholder relationships.