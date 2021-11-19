COURT HOUSE - Cape May County reported one death and 121 new cases this week, it revealed in its weekly Covid update.
According to a release from the County Commissioners' office, the county has recorded 12,641 Covid cases during the pandemic. 12,208 of those are now off quarantine.
Cape May has the lowest Rate of Infection (RT) among all New Jersey counties, according to the website Covidactnow.org.
The county is the only one in New Jersey with an RT below 1.0. If the RT is below 1.0, it can be said the spread of COVID-19 in the community is decreasing. The latest RT is .97 for Cape May County.
The Cape May County Department of Health is reminding residents of the importance of getting vaccinated and wearing a mask when indoors and social distancing can’t be maintained.
“We encourage everyone as the winter months approach and we spend more time indoors to protect themselves,” stated Commissioner Jeff Pierson, liaison to the Cape May County Department of Health. “Vaccination is the best way to mitigate infection. Our Department of Health will continue to work in the communities to make it as easy as possible to get the vaccine.”
The RT for the entire State is 1.17 so residents should be extra vigilant about protecting themselves and their families.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered a total of 23,336 doses so far. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 71,295 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 62,140 have been fully vaccinated. The CDC also reports that 68% of the County’s population is fully vaccinated.
The Cape May County Department of Health is offering booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Individuals that have received the Moderna vaccine must wait six months before receiving the booster shot.
People who have taken the Johnson & Johnson vaccine need to wait two months before getting the booster. The County’s DOH will be providing all Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccinations, including booster doses, along with Flu shots at the Avalon Community Center every Wednesday (except this upcoming week due to a scheduling conflict from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M, no appointments needed as this is a walk-in clinic.
They will also be providing first and second doses via their mobile vaccine clinic weekly as well. This upcoming week, vaccines will be available Nov. 22nd 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rio Grande Plaza, 1500 Route 47 South.
First and second shots of Moderna or First shot of Johnson & Johnson will be available. No boosters will be given at this location.
For more information on obtaining the vaccine, quickly and free of charge, go to https://capemaycountynj.gov/226/Health-Department or call (609) 465-1187.
More details on daily reported case numbers can be found at https://capemaycountynj.gov/1418/Covid-19-Dashboard.