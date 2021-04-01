To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Cape May County’s Covid case numbers are increasing, and so are related hospitalizations, but it's not the elderly raising hospitalization numbers.
Susan Staeger, public relations coordinator, Cape Regional Medical Center (CRMC), in an email, stated the hospital has seen an increase in Covid patients over the past two weeks due to increases in the positivity rate in the region, noting the hospital is also seeing an increase in patients who are “in their 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s.”
The hospital has 13 Covid positive patients, as of April 1, four of which are in the Intensive Care Unit, with one on a ventilator. CRMC April 1 instituted a no-visitor policy, in accordance with state guidelines.
According to the March 27 New Jersey COVID Activity Level Report, the positivity rate for the southeast region, made up of Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties, is 7.82%. It is among the best rates in the state, but still above the desired threshold of 5% or lower.
The week ending March 31 saw an average of 40 new cases per day in the county, the highest for any rolling seven-day period in the month.
The ongoing vaccination program, which has prioritized those over 65, may be the reason the elderly aren’t as susceptible to hospitalization during this increase in community spread.