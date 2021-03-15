Get ‘The Wrap,’ our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Monday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/HeraldWrap.
March 8-14:
Case Numbers Decline, Vaccinations Accelerate
By all measures, Cape May County’s Covid statistics are trending well. The county has 297 active cases, as this week ends, the lowest active case total in three months.
This week, another 200 cases were moved off quarantine. The county lost four more residents to the disease, bringing total fatalities to 188.
The state dashboard shows 43,705 doses of the vaccine were administered in Cape May County. If, as is true for the state, a full one-third of the doses are second shots, that would mean the county is closing in on one-third of its population receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.
Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine has yet to make significant inroads into the state, according to dashboard numbers.
Efficiency also remained strong.
Statewide, 82% of the doses distributed to vaccine sites were administered, as of mid-day March 14. The same is true for the long-term care Federal Pharmacy Program, with 84% administered.
The newer effort is the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, where the greatest flexibility for getting an appointment may exist, given that the state numbers show 58% of the doses distributed were administered.
In Cape May County, the Retail Pharmacy Program includes the ShopRite Pharmacies in Marmora and Rio Grande, CVS in Villas, Rite Aid in Wildwood, and Walmart, in Rio Grande.
Cape Hope is initiating a program to vaccinate the homeless. U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) and other New Jersey Republican lawmakers are seeking to restrict vaccine doses to Americans first before any can be exported to other countries.
Variants of the virus continue to play almost no confirmed role in the county. The state dashboard shows the B.1.1.7 variant, often referred to with reference to the United Kingdom, where it was first identified, was present in three confirmed county cases.
Two other variants appeared in the state, but neither has yet to be confirmed in any county cases.
Capacity limits were raised for indoor and outdoor gatherings. Restaurants are allowed to move to 50% for indoor dining. Free meals for children were extended.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new foreclosure prevention act. The governor also declared March 9 “Covid Heroes Day." The state said its Covid rental assistance program is helping many families in the state maintain their homes.
Municipal, County Happenings
Woodbine is seeking federal funds for improvements at the municipal airport, while Mayor William Pikolycky was sworn in as chair of the Pinelands Municipal Council.
The state’s new laws legalizing cannabis are not popular with several county officials. This week, Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto expressed opposition to the new statutes. In Upper Township, the governing body is considering crafting an ordinance to limit the new cannabis market in the municipality.
A former Cape May lifeguard denies using racist language and filed suit.
Upper Township is seeking a full interchange, at Exit 20. County Commissioners are calling for a traffic study they said will support the municipality’s aims.
The municipality also announced there will be no new beach fees in 2021, but officials will move to curb Strathmere parking violations. Some Upper residents are upset over plans for high voltage underground power lines to cross their properties.
Dennis Township plans to proceed with its summer camp plans.
Old military ordnances were discovered in a Cape May backyard. The Atlantic City Bomb Squad exploded the ordnances safely on the beach. Later, additional ordnance appeared in the same yard.
Four U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May recruits were injured in an Atlantic City Expressway crash.
Ocean City is receiving another round of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds for affordable housing improvements.
Middle Township is planning a ceremony to reflect on one year of Covid. The event was postponed to March 20, at 6:30 p.m., at the Okie Wisting complex. The municipality surfaced potential plans to incentivize residents who engage in home rehabilitation projects.
Former West Wildwood Mayor Christopher Fox testified at his ethics hearing. The long-standing issue may reach closure with this hearing.
Wildwood said it plans to repair, not replace, its famous Boardwalk.
Crime Beat
A man arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle was later in the custody of Pennsylvania law enforcement officers for an attempt on the life of an officer, in Whitemarsh Township.
A barricade incident, in Villas, ended peacefully after police established a safety perimeter.
Cape May County Sheriff Robert Nolan renewed his struggle to overturn the restrictions in a state directive to law enforcement on the handling of federal immigration cases.
A Cape May County grand jury returned 17 indictments this week.
And…
The Cape May-Lewes Ferry is seeking to upgrade its fleet with a new vessel.
Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced proposed changes to the Family Leave Act, including protections for family leave related to Covid.
The newest addition to the county zoo is an 8-year-old female snow leopard named Maliha.
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center is asking that people take their new expertise in social distancing and apply it to marine mammals as seal season starts.
Spout Off of the Week
Stone Harbor - I guess I’ll be one of those hypocrites and take my stimulus payment. And I will do what I hope most Americans will do, buy something in a local business. Might as well take it because I’m going to pay it back to government in one way or another.