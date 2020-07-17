Wildwood Denies Roar to the Shore Permits

WILDWOOD - Roar to the Shore Motorcycle Rally was canceled by the City of Wildwood after 23 years, according to an announcement on Roar to the Shore’s Facebook page July 17 (https://bit.ly/2WwH3sP).
The rally drew thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to Wildwood for a September weekend, making their presence known, as the sounds of their bikes reverberated throughout the city.
According to the post, the city determined that the rally "no longer fits the image of the city and has chosen to deny all permits necessary to host [the] event.”
The rally debuted in 1996. Wildwood Mayor Peter Byron could not immediately be reached for comment.