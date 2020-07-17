COURT HOUSE - The Middle Township Police Department is following the recommendation of the national organizers of National Night Out, and is postponing the event until Oct. 6.
According to a release, members of the Middle Township Police Department are disappointed but realize this needs to happen to ensure residents' safety. More details about the event will be released in the coming weeks.
“National Night Out enhances the relationship between the residents of Middle Township and law enforcement while bringing a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and residents together under positive circumstances. We look forward to hosting the 2020 National Night Out, in October” stated Chief Christopher Leusner.