MTPD Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - The Middle Township Police Department is following the recommendation of the national organizers of National Night Out, and is postponing the event until Oct. 6.

According to a release, members of the Middle Township Police Department are disappointed but realize this needs to happen to ensure residents' safety. More details about the event will be released in the coming weeks.

“National Night Out enhances the relationship between the residents of Middle Township and law enforcement while bringing a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and residents together under positive circumstances. We look forward to hosting the 2020 National Night Out, in October” stated Chief Christopher Leusner.

Tags

Introducing 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments