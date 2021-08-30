NWPD Logo - Use This One

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORTH WILDWOOD - At 11:08 a.m. Aug. 29, North Wildwood patrol officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of east Sixth Avenue to check the wellbeing of an 18-year-old man, from Havertown, Pennsylvania.  

According to the police department's Facebook page, upon arrival, the subject did not initially respond to police on scene and then refused to come out of his residence. 

Members of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Cape May County SWAT Team, and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to assist, along with the North Wildwood Fire Department. 

After approximately five and a half hours, the subject was taken into custody without incident and was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center to be evaluated. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments