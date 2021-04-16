To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
RIO GRANDE - The Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center is scheduled to hold a Covid vaccination event for all veterans and their spouses and caregivers April 24, at its community-based outpatient clinic (CBOC), in Rio Grande.
According to a release, prescheduled appointments will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and walk-ins will be welcomed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered this day, and recipients must be committed to returning to receive their second dose 21 days later. Although there will be walk-in availability, all veterans and their spouses and caregivers are encouraged to pre-register in-person at the Cape May County VA clinic Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., for the vaccination event on April 24. Pre-registering will help save time on the day of the event.
With limited vaccine availability, the VA will do its best to vaccinate those who attend, but will work to register and schedule those who are unable for a future appointment.