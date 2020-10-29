SEA ISLE CITY – The new owners of the Springfield Inn Oct. 27 briefed Sea Isle City Council members on their vision to take the site adjacent to the municipality’s seaside Promenade “to a new level.”
Representatives of GMH Restaurant Holdings said they had an agreement to buy the Springfield Inn, were doing the appropriate due diligence, and embarked on a new design for an outside bar and restaurant on the site, at 43rd Street.
“We want to keep all stakeholders informed and know that we don’t need council approval to move forward but are interested that all are apprised about the whole new flair that is our vision for this property,” said Andrew Catanese. “I am a 50-year resident of Ocean City and own the successful The Point in Somers Point, and we expect to have a similar exciting business in Sea Isle City.”
Catanese continued, “Sea Isle City is booming, and we want to be a part of it. We will be razing the present structure housing the old Springfield Inn and intend to do things right so that everyone is proud of what we build. The current building is a hazard, and we will create something that is an asset and not invasive.”
Across from the Springfield Inn lies the 4400 Beach Condo complex, and residents there complained to city administration about the inn’s deteriorating state.
At the meeting, city officials said the inn’s owners were cited for municipal code violations and had 15 days to amend them.
The same complex’s residents also expressed their reservations about the new property and potential noise nuisances that would result from its proposed operation, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
“We will adhere to noise ordinances that are at the state and/or municipal level,” explained Catanese.
City Solicitor Paul Baldini noted that while he was not expressing any opinion for or against the project, “the direct access from the Promenade to a drinking area would not be permitted under municipal ordinance, as far as approval of a transfer of a liquor license.”
Per the new owners, if all goes according to plan, they will break ground Feb. 1, 2021, and open May 1, 2021.
