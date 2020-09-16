COURT HOUSE - Sept. 16: The Cape May County Health Department is reporting eight new positive cases among county residents, as listed below.
According to a release, total positive cases of COVID-19 infection, in Cape May County, is now 1,254, including 90 deaths.
“As of Sept. 1, 2020, Gov. Murphy allowed gyms to reopen, at 25% capacity. Exercise is a main component to health, but before you go running back to the gym, make sure you continue to take protective precautions, such as cleaning equipment before using, washing hands, wearing a mask, and practice social distancing,” stated Kevin Thomas, Cape May County health officer.
When returning to your local gym the Center for Disease Control and Prevention suggests doing the following:
Prepare before you go
· Use options for online reservations and check-in systems when available.
· Look for any extra prevention practices being implemented by the facility, such as new plexiglass barriers, staff wearing masks, and closing of shared locker room space.
· Be prepared that locker room access may be limited to the restroom area only, prohibiting the use of shower and changing areas.
Limit activity indoors, especially group activities
· Seek facilities with outdoor space or options for virtual classes and training sessions as much as possible.
· Limit attendance at indoor group training sessions. If you do attend such a session, maintain as much distance as possible between yourself and other individuals, and use masks if they do not interfere with your activity. If you need to be indoors, open windows to increase airflow throughout the space.
Use social distancing and limit physical contact
· Maintain at least 6 feet of separation as much as possible in areas that may lead to close contact (within 6 feet) among other people, such as weight rooms, group fitness studios, pools and saunas, courts and fields, walking/running tracks, locker rooms, check-in areas, parking lots, and routes of entry and exit.
· Do not shake hands, give high-fives, do elbow bumps, or touch others because close contact increases the risk of acquiring COVID-19.
Take extra precautions with shared equipment
· Ensure equipment is clean and disinfected. Wipe down machines and equipment with disinfecting wipes and use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol before using machines.
· Do not share items that cannot be cleaned, sanitized, or disinfected between use, such as resistance bands and weightlifting belts.
Wear a mask
· Wear a mask when interacting with other people to minimize the risk of transmitting the virus.
· Wearing masks is most important when physical distancing is difficult and when exercise type and intensity allows. Consider doing any vigorous-intensity exercise outside when possible and stay at least 6 feet away from other participants, trainers, and clients if unable to wear a mask.
· If possible, wear a mask when walking on an indoor track or when doing stretching or low-intensity forms of yoga indoors.
· Wash your hands before adjusting your mask—review information about proper use, removal, and washing of masks.