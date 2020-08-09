CAPE MAY - Following an aggressive membership drive netting a 125% increase in membership, the Taxpayers Association of Cape May has launched a three-pronged effort to inform and educate the property taxpayers of Cape May.
“This effort is essential if we are true to our mission of holding accountable any and all governmental entities which raise and expend public revenues within the city of Cape May” stated TPA President Jules Rauch.
According to a release, first, the association website, http://www.capemaytaxpayers.com/, has been fully redesigned and includes a wide range of information essential to every taxpayer, as well as the policies and positions of the Association and its organizational details.
“In order to be useful, a website must be current and informative. It must be useful on a regular basis. Our website has not met that standard in some time - it will now”, stated Rauch.
Second, The association will release a monthly e-newsletter from its email, 2020CMTPA@gmail.com, to all taxpayers who provide their emails to CMTPA. The monthly e-newsletter will provide news, information and links to any and all issues affecting the property taxpayers of Cape May. The monthly e-newsletter will be sent to the emails addresses of all members automatically and will replace the annual newsletter. To subscribe to this service, simply contact the association, at 2020CMTP@gmail.com.
Finally, CMTPA will begin to issue a series of releases, position statements and reports on the several issues facing the property taxpayers of Cape May. These issues in particular will include the pending impact on property taxes resulting from capital projects, COVID-19 response measures, budgeting practices and revenue reform emanating from the Cape May City Council.
Rauch emphasized, “Taxpayers need to know how their money is being spent, especially now when so much of the important work of our governments has become shrouded in quarantining precautions. It is our hope that by these new efforts, our fellow taxpayers will become better informed and will lend their voices to the public dialogue on the spending of their money.