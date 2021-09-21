WILDWOOD - A Pennsylvania woman is suing Morey's Piers, in Wildwood, NJ.com reports.
Amanda Brensinger, 43, of Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court Sept. 2 against the amusement park, alleging her 7-year-old daughter fell off the “Strong Man” attraction July 2 and suffered severe and permanent injuries.
The suit claims the bar was too high for the girl and, when she couldn't hold on any longer, she fell "from too great a height," suffering serious and permanent injuries.
Amusement park workers allegedly failed to place a mat under the girl, “causing her to land on an unprotected and unsafe surface,” the suit continues.
The suit alleges the girl suffered a leg injury that required surgery and she is expected to experience pain from her leg in the future.
The suit claims that Morey's Piers failed to properly equip the attraction relative to its height, failed to set a mat underneath the child, and failed to maintain the attraction.
The suit seeks a jury trial and over $75,000 in damages.
“We are aware of the 'Strong Man' litigation that has been filed, but we do not discuss the specifics of active litigation," stated Maggie Warner, of Morey's Piers, in an email to the Herald. "There is nothing more important than ensuring every guest has the very best experience with us. The safety and well-being of all our guests and team members continue to be our top priority."
Read full story here.