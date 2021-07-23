Teen Seagull Strike 7-23-21.png

Kiley Holman, 13, was struck by a seagull while on a slingshot ride at Morey's Piers, in Wildwood, while visiting the park July 9 to celebrate a friend's birthday.

INCOMING!! A seagull flew straight into a teen’s face while she was on a ride at the Jersey Shore! Amazingly, the girl and the bird weren’t hurt.

(Video by Natalie Paterson)

WILDWOOD - Kiley Holman, 13, received an extra thrill July 6, while on a slingshot ride at Morey's Piers, in Wildwood. 

The teen was hit in the face by a seagull after the ride was launched, NJ.com reported, leaving her stunned by unharmed, with only a minor cut. Holman managed to pull the bird off her neck, at which point it flew away. 

The teen was visiting the amusement to celebrate a friend’s birthday. 

A viral video of the incident has been shared on social media. NJ.com's clip has over 89,000 views, as of July 23. 

