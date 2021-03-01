Get ‘The Wrap’, our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Monday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/HeraldWrap. Learn more about J. Byrne Insurance.
Feb. 22-28:
February’s New Cases Down 42% from January’s Peak
The Covid metrics continue to improve but are still at levels that require adherence to protocols. At the end of February, the monthly total of new cases, 938, was down 42% from the peak of 1,611, in January. It was also the first month since October in which the new case totals were below 1,000.
Month-to-month fatality numbers decreased as well, going from 25 to 13, with five new Covid-related deaths this past week.
The county currently has 334 resident active cases, up by 14, compared to the week prior. Health officials moved 208 individuals off quarantine this week. There are four non-resident active cases.
The vaccine program is making progress, but the pace remains hampered by supply. This week, 4,700 doses of the vaccine were administered through various distribution points in the county, raising the number of doses, counting both first and second shots, to 28,118. The state has administered just under 2 million doses.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this week approved Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine for emergency use. This should increase vaccine supply, as well as permit greater flexibility in administering the vaccinations since the new vaccine does not have the same requirements for ultra-cold storage.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new guidelines for schools sparked a nation-wide debate over priority for teachers and school staff in the various state vaccination programs. Gov. Phil Murphy announced March 1 that New Jersey would expand its vaccine eligibility to include teachers in pre-K to Grade 12 settings, along with other child care workers, beginning March 15.
Municipalities continue to provide help for residents who are unsure of how to register for the vaccination program, or who have questions they cannot get answers for from the state’s overloaded hotline.
Ocean City is the latest town in the county to organize registration assistance. Stone Harbor is providing a Zoom discussion with a noted vaccine expert on March 3.
Improvement in the health metrics led Murphy to loosen the capacity limits for sporting events and religious services. Meanwhile, the state extended the period for enhanced SNAP benefits.
Municipal and County Happenings
Weed is legal, as Murphy signed legislation legalizing adult recreational use of cannabis, along with bills to create a regulated structure for the growth and retail sale of cannabis in its various forms.
To get the governor’s signature, a third bill was passed, altering penalties for underage possession of marijuana and alcohol. County towns are now left to consider the regulation’s local impact. Attorney General Gurbir Grewal issued guidance on enforcement of the new laws.
In Upper Township, long-time Mayor Richard Palombo announced he will not seek reelection. The mayor spoke about his years of service.
Meanwhile, the township considered changes to its construction fees schedule, while also hearing a beach fee proposal that would end free beaches in Strathmere.
It is budget time across the state. Murphy put forth a $44.8 billion budget proposal. Although the budget increases funding for state school aid, three county schools will see aid reductions cumulatively amounting to over $6 million in Fiscal Year 2022.
Cape May County Commissioners also introduced a $181 million budget that would raise the county tax rate by almost a penny per $100 of assessed value.
In Avalon, the budget introduced this week provides for a zero increase in the local use tax rate.
Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio issued a budget statement, informing residents of, what he called, “a very slight increase of about a quarter of a penny.”
In Wildwood, the good news was Murphy’s statement that he has reserved $4 million in state funding to help with the expense of repairs to the Wildwoods Boardwalk. Word of a county-city partnership to redevelop areas of Pacific Avenue has sparked private developer interest.
Middle Township Mayor Timothy Donohue gave his annual State of the Township address this week, presenting a positive assessment of results from the township’s efforts at economic development and improvement in the quality of life.
Also in Middle, the Rio Grande Fire District is seeking to clarify rules on the use of official vehicles for private use.
In Wildwood Crest, the mayor’s Wellness Campaign will focus attention on a spring food drive to aid families in time for the spring holidays.
The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce held a webinar to explain the complex legislation known as the NJ Economic Recovery Act of 2020. The act holds open a series of incentives for business development, job creation and retention, historic preservation and Brownfields redevelopment. A video of the presentation is available.
State legislation recently signed by Murphy makes the Community College Opportunity Grant program permanent, creating tuition-free college for qualified students.
The state Feb. 24 also announced federal funding for higher education grants to institute best practices in implementing programs on student success and completion.
The Crime Beat
The week saw the grand jury hand up 18 new indictments, including two indictments that each had 13 separate counts.
In Wildwood, officers responded to reports of a fight that resulted in firearm and drug possession charges.
A New York man was sentenced for a 2018 sex assault in Avalon.
The County Prosecutor’s Office and the Coalition for a Safe Community organized a presentation on the History of Law Enforcement in the Black Community.
And…
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) announced that Comcast agreed to defer a planned fee increase for data usage above a proscribed cap until 2022. Van Drew says he plans to introduce legislation to limit the ability of providers to raise rates and impose penalties for usage.
Spout Off of the Week
I am 70. My wife 68. We won ONE slot for the vaccine at the AC mega site. After hard deliberation on who should get the shot, it was decided it would be me. In line was an older woman in front of me, and in front of her was a mid-twenties young lady. The older woman periodically would say to no one, “young folks need to wait to get the shots.” Finally, the young lady turned, raised her shirt and displayed a horrific scar and radiation markings. She said she was winning cancer. People applauded. Stop judging age, sex, race, etc. of those getting the shot. Be happy there is a vaccine. - Court House