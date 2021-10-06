NORTH CAPE MAY - When New Jersey-bound travelers board the Cape May-Lewes Ferry in Delaware, they need to know about the new law of the land: Shoppers will soon be required to bring their own bags when they shop throughout the Garden State.
According to a release from the New Jersey Clean Communities Council (NJCCC), ferry riders Oct. 15 will be greeted by volunteers with the organization and staffers from the Delaware River and Bay Authority, who will be handing out reusable bags during the 17-mile trip and explaining the new state law, which goes into effect May 4, 2022. It is all part of a statewide “Bag Up NJ” education campaign NJCCC coordinates.
“If you are coming to New Jersey – by plane, train, automobile or boat – our job is to ensure you know about the new law,” stated NJCCC Executive Director JoAnn Gemenden, who is helping to coordinate bag giveaways on the three round trips across the Delaware River Oct. 15. “Our organization has been tasked, under this new state law, to spread the word about the bag ban, so we plan to be everywhere we can.”
The Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) has developed a partnership with the NJCCC that will not only educate residents and visitors about the new law, but will put a reusable carryout bag in hands. As part of the agreement, the authority will be handing out 2,500 reusable bags and working with the NJCCC to educate ferry riders. As part of the business partnership, the bags promote the Bag Up NJ and DRBA logos.
NJCCC volunteers will also be stationed at the Cape May Ferry Terminal, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15, to hand out the free bags to anyone who stops by.
“The DRBA welcomes visitors from Delaware throughout the day, every day, so we thought it was the perfect match for us to link with the NJCCC for its Bag Up NJ campaign, stated Silvana Dominioni, director of the DRBA’s Environmental, Health and Safety Department.
“We welcome the NJCCC volunteers into our terminal and onto our ferries, as they share important information about this new law that affects all shoppers,” Dominioni added. “We’re also proud to distribute the bags to DRBA-NJ employees at the ferry, as well as the Millville and Cape May airports.”