TRENTON - The Atlantic/Cape May Vicinage will host an open house in each of its three courthouses during the first week of June from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The open houses are scheduled as follows:
• Cape May County Courthouse, 9 N. Main St., Court House, June 1
• Atlantic County Criminal Courts Complex, 4997 Unami Blvd., Mays Landing, June 3
• Atlantic County Civil Courts Building, 1201 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City, June 4.
According to a release, through a guided tour, court staff will highlight the Covid safety measures throughout the courthouse, including the strategic placement of social distancing markers and personal protective equipment in courtrooms, jury assembly areas and service counters. There also will be a presentation about court events held throughout the past year.
Slideshows will be displayed on monitors throughout the courthouses, highlighting court events and initiatives conducted in both counties amid the pandemic. The vicinage has continued to serve court users and engage the community in person and remotely.
“The number of court events conducted in our counties over the past year may surprise court users. From April 2020 to April 2021, close to 175,000 court events were conducted remotely and in person. In addition, we have continued working with our social service partners to conduct outreach in the community, including safe surrender and expungement events,” stated Jill Houck, assistant trial court administrator and operations manager.
In accordance with New Jersey’s Covid regulations, attendees will be required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
For more information, contact Ombudsman Ellen Procida, at 609-402-0100 ext. 47230 or ellen.procida@njcourts.gov.