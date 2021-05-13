NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – The May 11 municipal elections, in Avalon and Sea Isle City, saw a 16% turnout, with 484 ballots cast out of 3,024 registered voters.

The following are the unofficial results from the Cape May County Clerk’s website (https://bit.ly/3uKjbkC).

Avalon

Council-at-large, three seats, four-year terms

John McCorristin, 217

Maura Coskey, 215

James McDermott Jr., 209

Write-in, 12

Sea Isle City

Council-at-large, three seats, four-year terms

Mary Tighe, 233

John Gibson, 226

J.B. Feeley, 219

Write-in, 21

