Nov. 29-Dec. 5:
Covid
Omicron arrives in New Jersey
A Georgia woman who recently returned from South Africa was visiting New Jersey when she tested positive for Covid. Laboratory tests showed the presence of the new omicron variant. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the presence of the variant in the state and noted that the woman’s case is a mild one.
The jury is still out on the rate at which the new variant may cause serious illness. White House advisor on infectious disease Dr. Anthony Fauci said the early evidence is that the variant does not lead to serious illness in most cases.
The variant has been detected in at least 17 states since California first reported a case one week ago. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says cases will multiply as researchers scramble to learn about its transmissibility. What is suspected is that the variant appears to be responsible for more breakthrough infections in those who have either disease or vaccination immunity. Full vaccination is still the answer to avoiding serious complications, according to most health officials.
Covid Numbers
This week’s report from the Cape May County Department of Health shows a significant jump in the level of Covid infection. With 321 new cases in seven days, the delta variant is making a comeback as colder weather drives more activities indoors.
The number of active Covid infections has grown to 452 in the community and 12 in long-term care environments. Those numbers have not been that high since the delta variant fueled a surge in August and September. Covid Act Now has designated the state and county as areas of ‘very high risk’ for Covid infection.
Schools and Covid
New data provides insight into Covid in schools. Cape May County’s new cases per thousand students is lower than the state average. This week, it increased at a rate that is about the same as that for the state, as a whole.
The county has the lowest rate of students forced to remote learning due to Covid infections. With the state average at 2% of students excluded from in-person instruction and some counties approaching 4%, Cape May County has excluded 0.7% of students.
Covid infections involving school staff are increasing at a faster rate than it is for students. Cape May County has one of the lower rates of fully vaccinated school staff, at 81.6%. Of the state’s 21 counties, six have a staff vaccination rate lower than Cape May County and 14 are higher.
Policing is Expensive
In response to reader inquiries, the Herald began a series looking at the expense involved in funding municipal police departments.
Eleven of the county’s 16 municipalities maintain their own police departments. Three others, Upper and Dennis townships and Woodbine, rely on State Police. The remaining two municipalities, Cape May Point and West Cape May, have a shared services agreement for police service with Cape May.
The initial look at the expense in Wildwood shows that more than $1 out of every $4 in the general fund budget of the city are dedicated to maintaining the police department. Unlike most other municipal services, policing requires 24-hour, seven-day-a-week coverage, which increases costs. It is also the case that statistics show New Jersey, on a statewide level, pays more for police salaries than all but two other states, California and Alaska.
Beach Replenishment
As of Dec. 1, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s project manager for the Seven Mile Island 2022 beach replenishment said that the funding for the project has yet to clear Congress. The likelihood is that it will be appropriated soon, but the reliance on annual appropriation bills always makes replenishment funding subject to delays.
Perhaps more important for Stone Harbor residents is that the restriction on the use of federal dollars for mining sand from Hereford Inlet remains in effect. In August, the borough approved the hiring of what Administrator Robert Smith called a “heavy hitter” to find a political solution to the problem. It is unclear who the borough’s consultant is and what actions are being taken.
Happenings
Sea Isle City continues to press ahead with plans for a new community center. With some residents raising opposition to the plan, a community meeting this week informed the public that costs for the proposed building may be higher than planned.
A prominent Wildwood developer said the city’s processes are not set up for the volume of development projects the city is currently experiencing, but added he has faith in the current city administration to fix the problem.
Woodbine Mayor William Pikolycky was selected as the president of the New Jersey League of Municipalities.
Some Upper Township residents are voicing their opposition to plans for a winery in Beesley’s Point. Citing safety issues, along with traffic, parking and noise concerns, the residents pointed to the fact that the municipality does not have its own police force, making enforcement of regulations more difficult.
The Board of County Commissioners approved the appointments of the county administrator and counsel. The counsel is the head of the county’s Department of Law for a three-year term.
Plans for an ice rink during the tourist offseason in Cape May have been delayed to fall and winter 2022.
The status of Sea Isle City’s Polar Bear Plunge has been called into question. At a Sea Isle City Council meeting, the chief of police said no applications for an event have been received. The city recently changed its regulations regarding the use of public facilities.
A $25 money order from World War II was honored by the U.S. Postal Service and delivered to its rightful recipient due to the efforts of a county man fulfilling his late father’s wishes.
Aging water mains in Ocean City will be replaced in a New Jersey American Water project. The project is expected to last one month, although final street restorations may not be completed until fall 2022.
Hugit’s, a popular Court House delicatessen, closed its doors on Mechanic Street for the final time after 40 years in business.
Spout Off of the Week
Wildwood Crest - I have no problem with guns, but please lock them up. Even well adjusted teens have been known to commit suicide over a breakup or trivial issue.
