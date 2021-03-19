Army Corps of Engineers Awards Contract for Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Strathmere Beachfill

PHILADELPHIA - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia district is still accepting public and agency comments on a draft report that addresses the need for storm protection along a portion of the existing Cape May seawall, in the vicinity of Wilmington and Beach avenues.

According to a release, in late February, the Army Corps released the draft report and invitation to comment by Mar. 26. In the report, USACE proposes to place a concrete cap on top of the existing seawall at approximately 350 feet.

The full report, “Cape May Seawall, Coastal Storm Risk Management, Continuing Authorities Program Section 103, Draft Feasibility Report and Environmental Assessment, Cape May County, New Jersey,” and associated appendices are available online. 

Public comments are requested by March 26 and can be sent to PDPA-NAP@usace.army.mil.

