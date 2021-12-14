power outage logo
OCEAN CITY - Power outages are expected for Ocean City Dec. 15, when Atlantic City Electric plans to perform work on energy equipment. 

According to the city, some customers will experience a power outage the morning of Dec. 15, starting around 7:30 a.m and lasting for approximately 15 minutes. 

There we will be two separate outages, both lasting approximately 15 minutes each, and according to a city news release, the following parts of Ocean City will be affected:

The first outage, occurring at approximately 7:30 a.m., will last approximately 15 minutes and includes 1,902 customers on this map and 579 customers that live from approximately 10th St. to 17th St. from Central to the bay.

The second outage, occurring at approximately 7:45 a.m., will last approximately 15 minutes and include 291 customers from 8th St to 9th Streets including Wesley to West avenues.  

Ocean City asks residents to understand scheduling for this outage is subject to change based on weather conditions and other system factors. 

