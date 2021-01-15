RIO GRANDE - Cape May County's first Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening later this year, a spokesperson for the restaurant chain confirmed Jan. 14.
The restaurant, with an anticipated second-quarter opening, will fill a space once occupied by the former Payless shoe store, on Route 47 in Rio Grande, heading east toward Wildwood. The franchise's closest restaurant, which originally housed a Boston Market, is in Somers Point, Atlantic County, on Route 9, across from McNaughton's Garden Center. That location is Atlantic County's second, with the Mays Landing location being the first.