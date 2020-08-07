NEWARK - New Jersey Transit is resuming the collection of cash fares on board its Access Link vehicles, beginning Aug. 10. The cash option was temporarily suspended as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
According to a release, customers are strongly encouraged to use EZ-Wallet, a contactless, electronic fare system, where a payment profile is set up in advance, eliminating the need to use cash on board and reducing customer touchpoints with the operators. If cash is to be used, exact fare is required as Access Link operators cannot make change. EZ-Wallet accounts require a credit, debit or pre-paid card for set up. To register for EZ-Wallet, as well as get access to a host of other online activities, customers should visit: https://accesslink.njtransit.com/#/auth/signinregister
Customers can also easily stay informed through social media about any service changes affecting Access Link, which operates along local fixed-route bus and light rail routes during the same hours as bus and light rail, including weekends and holidays through social media at twitter.com/NJTRANSIT_AL.
New Jersey Transit has now resumed accepting cash fares on board trains and buses after suspending them earlier this year, in an attempt to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Customers are reminded that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over. All customers on NJ TRANSIT vehicles are reminded that service is shared and strongly advised to continue utilizing safe practices including:
- Wear a face covering
- Be cognizant of distancing
- Wash your hands
- Avoid travel if you do not feel well
- Stay safe