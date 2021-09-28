CMPD Logo

CAPE MAY - The Cape May Police Department's non-emergency phone line (609-884-9500) is not working properly.  

According to a release issued by the police department, this is due to a denial of service attack on a company that provides the department's telephone services. The department is one of hundreds, if not thousands, of customers that are being affected on the East Coast.  

The department's provider is working to correct the issue; however, Cape May police expect to have these service problems into Sept. 28.  

Those with an emergency and need immediate assistance are asked to call 911, as those lines have not been affected.  

Those needing general assistance are asked to call 609-675-1495 to reach a communications operator. 

