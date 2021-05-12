To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
AVALON - The Cape May County Department of Health is preparing to move its vaccination clinic to Lower Cape May Regional High School's field house May 17.
According to a release, the final day in Avalon is May 14.
Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson May 12 presented 43 volunteers, 50 agencies and county Department of Health employees at the clinic, in Avalon, with certificates, thanking them for their work since the beginning of the year. The county’s Department of Health will have administered over 20,000 doses by the time the clinic at the Avalon Community Center closes.
Cape May County has led the entire state in vaccination rates per capita among all New Jersey counties. Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson noted that all the comments he has received from residents have been universally positive about the operation by the Cape May County Department of Health staff and the volunteers.
“I can’t stress how proud I am of the team at the Avalon clinic, and I knew we had to honor the volunteers, employees and municipalities who were involved with this project,” stated Pierson. “Our county staff and volunteers have stepped up in a major way during this entire pandemic, and especially at our vaccination clinic.”
Everyone who received their first dose in Avalon and will be getting their second dose in Lower Township was notified of the change verbally, when they received their first dose and follow up emails confirming the second dose appointment notes the new location for the individual to go to at the Lower Cape May Regional High School field house.
“I want to thank the entire team that has been working in Avalon and the Borough of Avalon for hosting us over the last several months,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton. “They have met the biggest challenge I have seen during my time as an elected official head-on. I am confident the same great service will continue when the operation moves to Lower Township.”