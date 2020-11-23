'The Wrap' is a feature from the Herald editorial team that offers our take on the news of the week. Get ‘The Wrap’ in your inbox every Monday by signing up at https://bit.ly/HeraldWrap.Learn more about J. Byrne Insurance.
Nov. 16-22
New COVID-19 Case Numbers Soar
In the last week, the county reported 355 new resident COVID-19 cases. That is more than what was reported for any month’s worth of cases since the pandemic arrived in the county in March.
For the week, the county averaged 50 new reportedcases per day, with one day yielding 66.
This week, the Cape May County Health Department removed 184 individuals from quarantine. Since the first case March 18, almost three out of every four (74%) county residents infected with the virus improved and could be moved off quarantine.
The week also saw one additional COVID-19 fatality, a 64-year-old Middle Township woman, who became the 100th county resident to die from complications associated with the virus.
Hospitalizations are up. Cape Regional Medical Center Nov. 17 reported 20 COVID-19 patients, five of whom required intensive care, with one on a ventilator.
The hospital instituted a no-visitor policy to help protect patients and staff. It also made clear that the medical center has protocols to provide a safe environment open to the community for all health care needs.
A Cape May County Chamber of Commerce event helped dispel myths about COVID-19.
The state judiciary, once again, suspended jury trials. Yet, grand juries are still engaged in virtual meetings, attempting to clear a backlog of potential indictments.
Gov. Phil Murphy tightened restrictions on gatherings as the busy holiday season approached.
The imminent holidays also played a role in new state rules for holiday visits at long-term care facilities.
Schools, restaurants, public facilities, and others engaged in brief closures when cases were detected at the locations, or among the staff. This week, the Avalon Free Public Library closed temporarily, following a positive test of one of its associates.
The Ocean City School District is using a survey of district families to help guide the administration’s response to COVID-19 protection policies and procedures.
It may be too early to judge the potential impact of the rising case numbers. The lag time between the onset of the infections and the emergence of serious complications in some members of the population may not yet be fully visible.
Meanwhile, health officials continue to urge the public to follow social distancing, facial covering, and hygiene protocols.
Municipalities Remain Active
Wildwood opened a new learning park. Dubbed the Socratic Outdoor Learning Center, the park will support initiatives for students at Glenwood Avenue Elementary School, as well as serve residents and visitors daily.
Wildwood Crest swore in a new police chief.
In Stone Harbor, the public heard about comprehensive conceptual plans for major improvements to the municipal marina. Stone Harbor Borough Council delayed action on a water meter replacement contract, while also debating the merits of relocating an emergency siren at 106th Street.
Stone Harbor and Avalon passed resolutions needed for the establishment of a shared municipal court, beginning in 2021.
Avalon is proceeding with a plan to give the borough control over the distribution of small cell network equipment needed to support 5G data networks.
Avalon also presented an annual report on its Floodplain Management Plan implementation. The reconciled expenses for the completed repairs to the Eighth Street jetty were reported to Avalon Borough Council, along with the news that Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is likely to fund any overages since the damage to the jetty was caused by Winter Storm Jonas.
A fire closed an Acme supermarket in Ocean City. A juvenile was later charged in connection with the fire.
In Cape May, the expected start of the civil trial concerned with the preservation of the Sewell Tract was, again, postponed. With the pandemic’s disruptions of the court docket, the trial will likely be put off until sometime in 2021. Settlement talks continue.
Former county Director of Operations Michael Laffey was named Lower Township manager, assuming the position from retiring James Ridgway.
Cape May County announced the imminent start of the Middle Thorofare Bridge project. The county also advertised for bids to fix the drainage issues on Breakwater Road in Lower Township.
Needed roadwork projects can move ahead in Woodbine, with the announcement of state Department of Transportation funding.
The local elections are over, but in one municipality there is an effort by unseated incumbents to have the court order a recount. A ruling on the request made by West Wildwood’s sitting Mayor Christopher Fox is expected this week. Fox appears to have lost his seat on the Borough Commission Nov. 3.
State Actions
Attorney General Gurbir Grewal issued a 2019 report on state and local law enforcement activities related to his controversial Immigrant Trust Directive of 2018.
Sen. Michael Testa (R-1st) voted against legislation to legalize marijuana for personal use. The bill passed the Budget and Appropriation Committee and moves to the full Senate.
Cape May County will receive about $2.7 million in state funding for several road preservation projects.
The county will also receive about $2.5 million for protecting homeless individuals and families from the cold during periods of freezing temperatures.
Murphy signed legislation, known as Daniel’s Law, to protect the home addresses and telephone numbers of law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and judges from public release.
And…
A Cape May-Lewes Ferry vessel ran aground for two hours after being forced onto a sandbar in rough weather.
A federal judge will decide if a National Audubon suit against the U.S. Department of the Interior can proceed. If successful, the litigation by the Audubon Society would bar the practice of sand mining in the Hereford Inlet, placing Stone Harbor’s federal beach replenishments in another round of potential disputes.